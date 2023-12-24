Newspaper issues apology for ‘anti-semitic’ Zelensky illustration

(MENAFN) The Toronto Sun finds itself in the midst of controversy and public outcry after publishing a cartoon that has been widely condemned for its alleged anti-Semitic undertones. The cartoon, created by American artist Gary Varvel and published on Wednesday, portrays Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky purportedly stealing a wallet from United States President Joe Biden's back pocket as they walk arm in arm. This publication comes a week after Zelensky's visit to Washington, where he sought support for a crucial bill containing over USD60 billion in military aid for Ukraine.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has characterized the cartoon as "anti-Semitic," prompting a swift apology from the Toronto Sun. The drawing has sparked outrage among Ukrainian activists, with Canada-Ukraine Foundation Director Yaroslav Baron accusing the newspaper of insulting Ukrainian dignity, perpetuating anti-Semitic stereotypes, and inadvertently aiding Russian President Vladimir Putin's propaganda efforts.



The cartoon's timing and content have raised eyebrows, given Biden's recent efforts to garner support for the bill in the face of opposition from the Republican Party. The proposed legislation aims to allocate more than USD60 billion in military aid to Ukraine, potentially bringing the total assistance from the United States to over USD170 billion since February 2022.

Critics argue that the cartoon not only crosses ethical boundaries but also feeds into harmful stereotypes. A "foreign disinformation monitoring" platform backed by the United States and NATO has voiced its concerns, stating that portraying the Ukrainian government as corrupt is misleading and false.



Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau has further added his voice to the criticism, asserting that the cartoon's depiction of Zelensky with stereotypical features, such as a hook nose and a greedy demeanor, promotes "the worst kind of anti-Semitism." This incident has stirred public debate about the responsibility of media outlets in avoiding the perpetuation of harmful stereotypes and the potential impact of such depictions on diplomatic relations.



Interestingly, the controversy comes in the wake of a notable event where Trudeau and Zelensky participated in a standing ovation for a Ukrainian Nazi veteran at the Canadian parliament in Ottawa, despite Zelensky himself being of Jewish descent. The incident has sparked discussions about the complex nature of international relations, media responsibility, and the need for heightened sensitivity in the portrayal of world leaders.



