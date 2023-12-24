President Of Russian Federation Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of the
Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 24.
Vladimir Putin extended birthday congratulations to the head of
state, conveying wishes for good health and continued success in
his presidential activities.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention
and congratulations extended to him.
During the telephone conversation, both leaders hailed
successful development of bilateral friendly relations across
various fields, expressing confidence in further expanding these
relations.
The heads of state shared their opinions on the prospects for
bilateral relations.
MENAFN24122023000187011040ID1107652975
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.