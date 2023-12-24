               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Of Russian Federation Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


12/24/2023 5:19:45 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 24.

Vladimir Putin extended birthday congratulations to the head of state, conveying wishes for good health and continued success in his presidential activities.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations extended to him.

During the telephone conversation, both leaders hailed successful development of bilateral friendly relations across various fields, expressing confidence in further expanding these relations.

The heads of state shared their opinions on the prospects for bilateral relations.

