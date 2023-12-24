After Drone Attack, Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram Escorts Distressed MV Chem Pluto To Mumbai (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Sunday, the Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram escorted the merchant ship MV Chem Pluto, which fell victim to a drone attack on Saturday in the Arabian Sea. The vessel, en route to Mumbai, is anticipated to reach its destination by December 25. The attack occurred off the Gujarat coast, causing the distressed MV Chem Pluto to catch fire. In the aftermath, the ship's automatic identification system, utilized for vessel tracking, was deactivated. Promptly responding to the incident, the Indian Coast Guard Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft established communication with the vessel following the drone attack.

The vessel, which had departed from the UAE on December 19, was en route to New Mangalore port with an expected arrival date of December 25. The attack occurred on Saturday, leading to a prompt response from the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy warship INS Mormugao reached the scene to investigate the details of the attack. The vessel sustained damage, but fortunately, all crew members are reported to be safe.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the origin of the drone attack, seeking to determine whether it was launched from a long range or from a nearby vessel. The Indian Navy is closely examining vessels operating in the vicinity of the attack site to gather more information.

According to a Pentagon spokesperson, the attack on MV Chem Pluto was carried out by an Iranian drone. The vessel, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker, was struck approximately 200 nautical miles from the coast of India. This incident marks the seventh Iranian attack on commercial shipping since 2021, as reported by the Pentagon.

Upon receiving information about the fire onboard MV Chem Pluto, the Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai quickly responded. Real-time communication with the vessel's agent confirmed no loss of life, and all necessary assistance was assured. The crew successfully extinguished the fire, and the vessel is now making its way to Mumbai after assessing and repairing its power generation systems.

This incident adds to the regional tensions, echoing the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. The growing frequency of such incidents underscores the need for heightened maritime security and international cooperation to address threats to commercial shipping.

The drone attack on MV Chem Pluto highlights the vulnerability of maritime trade routes and the importance of swift and coordinated responses from naval and coast guard forces. As investigations unfold, ensuring the safety of seafarers and securing vital trade routes will remain paramount for regional and international authorities.