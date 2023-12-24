Christmas-New Year 2023: Know The Grand Event Cochin Carnival

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Cochin Carnival is a vibrant and lively event that takes place in the city of Kochi, Kerala, at the end of each year, usually during the last week of December.



The Portuguese New Year celebrations during the colonial era gradually paved the way for the Cochin Carnival.

In 1984, 3 Kochi youths, Ananda Felix, George & Antony Anup, organized a Fort Kochi beach festival to celebrate the UN's proclamation of 1985 as the International Youth Year.

The carnival is known for its diverse array of events, including parades, cultural programs, music and dance performances, art exhibitions, and traditional sports.

Local and international artists participate in cultural programs, showcasing traditional dances, music, and theater, creating a melting pot of diverse cultural expressions.

On New Year's Eve, a tradition called "Papanji" involves the burning of a huge effigy, symbolizing the end of the old year and the beginning of a new one.

The carnival features a variety of beach games and sports competitions, adding a fun and competitive element to the festivities.



The grand procession on New Year's Day has an elaborately decorated float, traditional art forms, and performers from various cultural backgrounds make it a spectacular sight.

The celebration concludes with a spectacular fireworks display, illuminating the night sky over Kochi.