India Facing Shortfall In Per-Capita Green Cover: Giriraj Singh On World Environment Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) With NDA leaders across the country undertaking tree plantation drives on World Environment Day under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh cautioned that the country currently faces an "eleven per cent shortfall" in per-capita green cover.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently promoted the message of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. We are currently facing an 11 per cent shortfall in the per-capita green cover (required for environmental sustainability)."

"Ideally, 0.05 hectares (per hectare) of land should be covered with trees, but we are still below that target," he added.

He reminded that Prime Minister Modi has previously spoken about water conservation through the mention of 'Mission Amrit Sarovar'.

Further, Singh flagged the issue of carbon emissions causing environmental damage. "PM Modi is stressing on the use of renewable energy through initiatives like 'PM Surya'."

"Under social forestry, we are urging people to plant 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'," he added.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister, who visited a market in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, said: "The government allotted this land to me for the promotion of artisans. We are now providing stalls to artisans here."

"We also showcase the products of award-winning artisans as well as other skilled craftsmen, and the proceeds from the sales are transferred directly to their bank accounts," he added.

Singh asserted that his goal is to create such an atmosphere in the country where even the children of the artisans are able to take up the skill and utilise technology.

"For marketing of their crafts, PM Modi has connected (them to) foreign countries through e-marketing." Singh also mentioned his ministry's Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), which facilitates artisans to sell their products to US-based clients through trade fairs, global pavilions and even e-marketing.

"Pictures of the artisans' products are taken here and sold abroad through e-marketing," he said.