Executive Director Of UN-Habitat Meets With Students At ADA University

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of her visit to Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the
United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) Maimunah Mohd
Sharif has held a meeting on Current Challenges in Building
Sustainable Cities with students studying urban planning,
architecture and engineering at ADA, Azerbaijan University of
Architecture and Construction and Baku Engineering University. The
meeting was co-organized by the State Committee for Urban Planning
and Architecture and ADA University.
Addressing the meeting, Vice Rector at ADA University Fariz
Ismailzade stressed the importance of training a new generation of
specialists in building sustainable cities.
During the meeting, Maimunah Mohd Sharif and Chairman of the
State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev
shared insights into global experience in urbanism and modern
approaches to shaping the urban environment. They emphasized the
significance of urban planning in today's world. The guests also
provided updates on joint projects and cooperation between
Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat in recent years. They described Baku's
hosting of the World Urban Forum in 2026 as an important
achievement for the country.
The meeting also addressed key issues concerning the education
and professional development of specialists, exploring the
perspective of the profession and future challenges faced by young
individuals specializing in architecture, urban planning and
engineering.
MENAFN24122023000195011045ID1107652499
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.