Deputy Chief Of Zelensky's Office Reports“Significant Progress” On Security Guarantees For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Sybiha says Ukraine has made significant progress in the context of security guarantees from partners, and negotiations are currently underway on concluding bilateral agreements to this end.

The official made the comment on the air of the national telethon, reports Ukrinform.

"We have made significant progress precisely on the track of security guarantees to Ukraine. The direction of security guarantees and the Peace Formula are one of the most significant achievements of Ukraine's foreign policy this year. And in both of these directions, we have made significant progress," Sybiha said.

According to the official, the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, signed on July 12, was based on the understanding that Ukraine is an integral part of the security of the Euro-Atlantic region. "And this is exactly the approach our allies profess, and this was reflected in the Joint Declaration of long-term security guarantees and economic support for Ukraine," said the deputy head of the President's Office.

He noted that 31 countries had already joined the G7 Declaration. Of them, 10 states joined on the first day, and another 20 – within a month.

"Bilateral negotiations have now started with all these states, and two rounds of talks have already been held with some of them, and they have even come up with drafts of specific documents. Another 15 states have expressed their intention to launch consultations with Ukraine regarding these bilateral agreements," Sybiha said.

He recalled that out of 27 countries of the European Union, only six are yet to join the Joint Declaration. These are Austria, Croatia, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Malta. However, according to the deputy head of the Office, Ukraine is now actively working with these partners.

The official says that during the visit to Ukraine of the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, the issue of Poland's accession to the G7 Joint Declaration on security guarantees was discussed.

"The issue of Poland's accession to the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine was raised during the visit of Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski to Ukraine. It will be the subject of our further consultations," Sybiha said.

He noted that during the talks, the expectations of the Ukrainian side were confirmed and the position of the Polish side was heard.

Sybiha also said that, in fact, from the first days of the full-scale war, deliberations began on how to strengthen Ukraine's security and stability together with our partners as they clearly perceive Ukraine's security as an integral component of Euro-Atlantic security.

And this declaration means unwavering, long-term support for Ukraine by its allies and commitment to supporting a free, strong Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, as well as supporting a Ukraine that is rebuilding its economy, protecting its citizens, and striving for integration into the Euro-Atlantic community," he said.

In addition, according to Sybiha, the Joint Declaration contains specific long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security, with a priority in defense support of Ukraine on land, in the air, and at sea.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the G7 leaders approved the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.