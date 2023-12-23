The Evolutionary Journey Of Military Transmit And Receive Modules

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 22, 2023 7:26 am - The Military transmit and receive module market size is projected to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2023 to USD 7.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028.

This report analyzes Military transmit and receive module market from 2023 to 2028. It discusses various industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the military transmit and receive module market, along with the factors that drive, restrain, and challenge market growth globally. The Military transmit and receive module market is projected to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2023 to USD 7.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR 5.8%. Factors such as development of new transmit and receive module technologies and increase in demand for advanced electronic warfare and communications systems amid rising geopolitical tensions will drive market growth.

Key Market Players

The Military transmit and receive module companies is dominated by a few globally established players such as Northrop Grumman (US), Thales (France), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), RTX (US), and CAES System LLC (US).

Download PDF Brochure @



Based on type, the market is segmented into gallium nitride, gallium arsenide, and others. The gallium nitride segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 48% of the military transmit and receive module market in 2023. The growth of the segment is propelled by research and development in gallium nitride semiconductor to increase power output of the transmit and receive module.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into radars, communication, electronic warfare, and space. The radar application is estimated to account for the largest share of 58% of the military transmit and receive module market in 2023. This huge market share of radar application is attributed to the huge radar modernization contracts. These military radars are integrated into various platforms, including ground-based installations, naval vessels, aircraft, and satellites, enabling comprehensive situational awareness.

Based on single band, the market is further segmented into HF/VHF/UHF (>1 GHz), L (1-2 GHz), S (1-2 GHz), C (1-2 GHz), X (1-2 GHz), and Ku/K/Ka (1-2 GHz). The X (1-2 GHz) single band segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 38% of the total single band segment in the military transmit and receive module market in 2023. This is due to the use of these modules in the radars used in locating rockets, artillery, mortars and missiles making it effective to use in air and missile defense radar.

Based on region, the military transmit and receive module market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the largest market for military T/R modules, with a share of 36% in 2023, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The military transmit and receive module market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, increased defense modernization initiatives, international deals, and investments from private entities.

Speak to Analyst @



About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: ...