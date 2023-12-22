               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Cargo Dragon Ship With Scientific Research Samples Undock From The ISS


12/22/2023 3:10:42 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

SpaceX's Cargo Dragon spacecraft has successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), Azernews reports, citing the website of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The undocking took place at 17:05 East Coast time. The spacecraft is expected to land off the coast of Florida in about 19.5 hours and deliver samples of scientific research conducted at the station to Earth.

As part of SpaceX's 29th commercial resupply mission to the ISS, the Falcon 9 launch vehicle with Cargo Dragon spacecraft was launched on November 10 from the Cape Canaveral Cosmodrome (Florida, USA). The ship delivered about 3 tons of cargo to the orbital station, including food and equipment for scientific experiments.

