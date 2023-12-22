Cargo Dragon Ship With Scientific Research Samples Undock From The ISS

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
SpaceX's Cargo Dragon spacecraft has successfully undocked from
the International Space Station (ISS), Azernews reports, citing the website of the National Aeronautics and Space
Administration (NASA).
The undocking took place at 17:05 East Coast time. The
spacecraft is expected to land off the coast of Florida in about
19.5 hours and deliver samples of scientific research conducted at
the station to Earth.
As part of SpaceX's 29th commercial resupply mission to the ISS,
the Falcon 9 launch vehicle with Cargo Dragon spacecraft was
launched on November 10 from the Cape Canaveral Cosmodrome
(Florida, USA). The ship delivered about 3 tons of cargo to the
orbital station, including food and equipment for scientific
experiments.
