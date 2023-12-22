Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Partners With IDFC FIRST Bank To Offer Life Insurance Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 20, 2023: Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited (â€œABSLIâ€), the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, Indiaâ€TMs leading, well-diversified financial services provider has announced a partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank. This partnership aims to provide comprehensive financial solutions and underscores a common vision of serving customers with industry-leading products and services.



Under this collaboration, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance will leverage the extensive distribution network of IDFC FIRST Bank to offer its diverse range of life insurance products and services to a broader customer base. This collaboration aims to provide customers with convenient access to high-quality life insurance solutions, addressing their financial protection needs comprehensively.



Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance has a suite of best-in-class products and services that focus on retirement planning, ensure a steady source of second income, and offer tax-free returns. These have been designed to align with the unique needs and aspirations of Indians across the corporate sector as well as rural India.



This collaboration, opens a range of opportunities for both new and existing bank customers to access ABSLI's diverse product offerings tailored to their life stages, including the recently introduced protection and savings offerings like Salaried Term Plan, Nishchit Aayush Plan, Assured Savings Plan etc.



Mr. Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance said, â€œWe are excited about this partnership, as it underscores our commitment to deliver comprehensive financial solutions to customers. This collaboration will go a long way in enhancing accessibility, as well as making financial protection and planning easily available to a wider segment of customers served by IDFC FIRST Bank's extensive distribution network."



Mr. Vikas Sharma, Head, Wealth Management at IDFC FIRST Bank, said, â€œThis partnership aims to enhance the customer experience and aligns with our Customer-First philosophy. Further, this partnership will also promote financial inclusion and increase awareness about insurance and protection amongst people.â€

