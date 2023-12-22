India Invites French President Emmanuel Macron As Chief Guest For Republic Day 2024 Celebrations

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India has invited France President Emmanuel Macron as chief guest for January 26 Republic Day celebrations, news agency ANI has reported citing sources.

Notably, this is the 6th time a French leader will be the Chief guest at Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

Prior to Macron, former French Prime Minister Jacques Chirac was the Chief guest on India's Republic Day celebrations in 1976 and 1998, and former Presidents Valery Giscard d'Estaing, Nicolas Sarkozy, and Francois Hollande in the years 1980, 2008 and 2016 respectively in July, PM Modi had visited France to attend the Bastille Day Parade. PM Modi participated in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour on the invitation of President Macron Modi had visited France to mark the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries. As per PMO statement in July,“To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, a 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade.” The Indian Army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, followed by a complement from the Rajputana Rifles Regiment the parade, the Indian military contingent marched to the patriotic tune of 'Sare Jahan Se Accha,' while a squadron of Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale fighters participated in a flypast over the Champs-Elysees at the Bastille Day Parade. Rafale Jets of the Indian Air Force, from the 101 Squadron from Hashimara, formed a part of the flypast during the parade in September, French President Macron had visited India in September to attend the G20 Summit held under India's Presidency.

President Macron and Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting in Delhi on September 10, on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Following the meeting, PM Modi said they reaffirmed their commitment to take India-France relations to newer heights of progress. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthen defence cooperation through partnership in the design and expansion of production in India and called for early finalisation of the Defence Industrial Roadmap.(With inputs from ANI)

