New Caledonian Youth To Unite Fighting Colonization - President Of Assoc. Of Artist Of Thio

Caledonia have the aim of uniting to fight colonization, President
of the Association of Artists of Thio Alex Loic Oue Toura, New
Caledonia, said during the briefing "Decolonization Dialogues:
Legacy, Challenges, and Progress", Trend reports.
"Unfortunately, New Caledonia's youngsters are divided into many
groups around the country. One segment of today's youngsters is
still raised inside the old system and practices," Toura
explained.
"The second part lives in the areas of large cities and is more
exposed to the influence of the Western system. And the third is
located between Western and traditional cultures," he noted.
Colonialism affected the people of Caledonia in different ways,
Toura also said.
“Despite this, we retain common ethnic, cultural, and spiritual
codes,” he added.
The international briefing "Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy,
Challenges, and Progress" has started in Baku. The briefing was
organized by the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement
(NAM), the Baku Initiative Group, and the NAM Youth
Organization.
