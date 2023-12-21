Cemtrex Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Fiscal Full Year 2023 Revenue Increased 33% to $59



Fiscal Full Year 2023 Gross Margin up 680 Basis Points to 44%

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 5:00 p.m. ET

Brooklyn, NY , Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, has reported its unaudited financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

Cemtrex expects to file its Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) after the market close on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Key Full Fiscal Year 2023, Fourth Quarter and Subsequent Highlights



Revenue for FY'23 increased 33% to $59.7 million, compared to revenue of $45.0 million for FY'22.



Security segment revenues increased 46% to $34.7 million in FY'23 as border protection vertical drives new order volumes for Vicon.

Industrial Services segment revenues for FY'23 increased by 18% to $25.0 million, on increased demand and additional revenue from Heisey Mechanical acquisition.

Revenues for Q4'23 increased 44% to $16.9 million, compared to $11.8 million for Q4'22.

Gross margin up 680 basis points to 44% in FY'23 from 37% in the prior year.

Operating income of $0.2 million for Q4'23 compared to operating loss of $3.1 million in Q4'22, and third consecutive positive quarter, up from $0.1 million in Q3'23.

Vicon Industries subsidiary:



Launched a new cloud security platform, called Anavio ( ), that integrates video, access, and intercom in one easy-to-use system, powered by AI and face-based authentication.

Received a $1.5 million order subsidiary for a large correctional facility, and current end-customer, in Maryland to upgrade its security technology system with new Valerus software and hardware.

Advanced Industrial Services (“AIS”) subsidiary:

Received a $1.0 million order for the Pennsylvania Stewartstown Borough Authority, Stewartstown WWTP Sludge Dewatering improvements project.

Closed the acquisition of Heisey Mechanical Ltd., a leading service contractor and steel fabricator that specializes in industrial and water treatment markets, on July 1st, 2023, adding approximately $11 million in revenue, positive cash flow and expands capabilities and customers into new markets.

Authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up 2,300,000 shares of its outstanding Series 1 Preferred Stock from time-to-time. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of September 30, 2023 was $6.3 million.

Management Commentary

Cemtrex Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented on the results:“The fourth quarter was a strong finish to a transformational year for Cemtrex, capped by significant growth in our Security and Industrial segments. We ended the year with substantial revenue growth and improved gross margins, contributing to our third consecutive quarter of positive operating income. For the fourth quarter, revenue grew 44% to $16.9 million, and for the full year increased 33% to $59.7 million, driven by continued sales execution by Vicon with multiple large orders, and strong demand for AIS products and services. For the full year, our gross margin improved 680 basis points to 44%, supported by operational improvements. We believe there is runway for additional gains in gross margin as we make further enhancements in our business. Operating income for the fourth quarter increased to $0.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.1 million a year ago, and was our third quarter of consecutive positive operating income. Taken together, our efforts on building Vicon's dominant security technology brand, capitalizing on the increasing demand for security solutions, and our monetization efforts for AIS, including the acquisition of Heisey Mechanical, combined to deliver a record fiscal 2023.

“Turning to our Security segment, Vicon full year revenues improved 46% to $34.7 million, driven by orders from border protection, correction facilities and other customers for its award-winning Roughneck cameras and Valerus video management software solutions. During the fourth quarter, a large correctional facility, and current end-customer, upgraded its security technology system with new Valerus software and hardware with a $1.5 million order. As customers seek to modernize their current security infrastructure, Vicon continues to stand out with its advanced technologies and products. Recently Vicon launched a new cloud security platform, called Anavio, that integrates video, access, and intercom in one easy-to-use system, powered by AI and face-based authentication. This new cloud platform allows us to create more value in our business by evolving Vicon into a recurring revenue business model. Additionally, with AI at the core of our roadmap for Anavio, we're excited to layer in new capabilities and benefits for our customers to deliver the most cutting-edge security solutions over the months and years to come. With the launch of Anavio along with continued improvements to our core software platform Valerus, we expect to drive further growth and see additional opportunity to grow gross margin in 2024.

“For our Industrial services segment, AIS, the fourth quarter was highlighted by the closing of our acquisition of Heisey Mechanical Ltd., which contributed to our 18% revenue growth to $25.0 million for the full year, along with increased demand for AIS services. Heisey Mechanical is an established contractor in a growth market that is highly synergistic with AIS, focused on steel fabrication and contracting primarily to the commercial and industrial water treatment industry, as well as other service industries. Beginning in the fourth quarter, the acquisition brought over approximately $11 million in immediately accretive annual revenue. With the acquisition enabling AIS to expand into new markets, including government and industrial verticals, during the quarter AIS received a $1.0 million order for the Pennsylvania Stewartstown Borough Authority's WWTP Sludge Dewatering improvements project. Looking ahead, we believe that continued reshoring of manufacturing to the US as well investments in US infrastructure will play a key role in AIS' long-term growth.

“2023 has shown continued growth in our customer roster and revenue for our segments' products and services, demonstrating momentum that positions Cemtrex for an even stronger 2024. Vicon's next generation version of state-of-the-art surveillance cameras and VMS software, and evolution into a recurring revenue business model, will help drive additional market share gains. Combined with expanded services from the Heisey Mechanical acquisition, AIS is also well positioned for ongoing growth.

“Looking ahead, after achieving operating profit consecutively for the most recent three quarters, we are committed to achieving positive operating income in fiscal year 2024 on a full year basis. We continue to drive attractive top line and bottom line growth, combined with tight expense control. We also believe that there is room within our inventory and asset base to draw extra liquidity in order to continue to maintain a healthy cash position. Taken together, we are confident that will deliver strong long-term value to our shareholders and drive sustainable growth for years to come,” concluded Govil.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the full year of 2023 totaled $59.7 million, compared to revenue of $45.0 million for the full year of 2022, a 33% increase year over year. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $16.9 million, compared to $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 44%. The increase in revenue for the year was due to increased demand for the Company's products and services as well as additional revenue due to the Heisey acquisition.

The Security segment revenues for the years ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 were $34.7 million and $23.8 million, respectively, an increase of 46%. The increase was due to an increased demand for security technology products under the Vicon brand. Industrial Services segment revenues for the full year 2023 increased by 18% to $25.0 million, up from $21.2 million in 2022, primarily due to the increase in demand for its products and services, and the additional revenue from the business related to the acquisition of Heisey Mechanical.

Gross profit for the full year of 2023 was $26.0 million, or 44% of revenues, compared to gross profit of $16.6 million, or 37% of revenues for the year ago period, mainly attributed to increased demand for products and services along with increased prices and lower subcontractor costs. Fourth quarter gross profit of $7.2 million increased 58% from $4.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Total operating expenses for 2023 were $27.3 million compared to $30.7 million in 2022. Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $6.9 compared to $7.6 in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in total operating expenses was primarily driven by decreases in depreciation, legal, accounting fees, and research and development expenses related to the Security Segment's development of proprietary technology and next generation solutions associated with security and surveillance systems software.

Operating loss for the full year of 2023 improved to $1.3 million as compared to an operating loss of $14.1 million for the full year of 2022, due to increased revenues, increased gross profit and reduced operating expenses. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.2 million as compared to an operating loss of $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in gross profit for the period.

Comprehensive Net loss for the full year of 2023 was $8.5 million, as compared to a net loss of $13.5 million in 2022. Comprehensive Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $0.5 million compared to a net loss of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $6.3 million at September 30, 2023, as compared to $11.5 million at September 30, 2022.

Inventories increased to $8.7 million at September 30, 2023, from $8.5 million at September 30, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call

Cemtrex Chief Executive Officer Saagar Govil and Chief Financial Officer Paul Wyckoff will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information: