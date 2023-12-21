N2N Unveils Lightleap At Luminate '23

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) N2N Announces A Revolutionary AI-Powered Platform Transforming Higher Education

- Kiran Kodithala, CEO at N2NDULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- N2N Services Inc ., a leader in innovative technology solutions, today announced the launch of LightLeap, an AI-driven platform set to revolutionize the higher education landscape. Revealed at Luminate '23, the company's annual conference at the Delta Flight Museum, LightLeap represents a significant leap forward in harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to address the longstanding challenges faced by educational institutions."For decades, technological advancements have reshaped various industries, yet higher education has often lagged behind, entangled in outdated processes and administrative complexities," said Kiran Kodithala, CEO at N2N. "With LightLeap, we are not just catching up; we are leapfrogging into a new era where AI's transformative power reshapes how educational institutions operate and how students succeed."LightLeap, powered by N2N's cutting-edge APIs and AI technology, offers an intuitive interface that simplifies and streamlines tasks for students, faculty, and administrators. The platform enables effortless navigation through academic processes, from resource discovery and class registration to bill payments, all through a user-friendly search and chatbot interface – with embedded actions, powered by N2N's APIs."N2N has always aimed to 'connect anything to anything,' and with LightLeap, we're realizing this vision," Mr. Kodithala added. "We're moving beyond connecting 'anything to something' to a realm where interconnectivity and intelligent, automated solutions redefine the educational experience."Key features of LightLeap include:-AI-Driven Chatbot Interface: For easy interaction and query resolution.-Seamless Real-Time Integration: Harmonizing various campus technologies and databases.-Personalized Experiences: Tailoring information and solutions to individual student, advisor, faculty, and administrator's needs. This is possible because of N2N's secure integration platform.LightLeap's launch is timely, coinciding with a growing recognition of AI's role in driving innovation across all sectors. "In the next five years, we anticipate AI to be a ubiquitous force, shaping not just technology or business but every corner of our human experience," Mr. Kodithala remarked. "With LightLeap, higher education institutions are at the forefront of this wave, equipped to offer unparalleled educational experiences."N2N Services Inc. invites educators, administrators, and technology enthusiasts to explore LightLeap and join in shaping the future of higher education. For more information, demonstrations, or partnership inquiries, please visit n2nservices or contact ... for a live demo.About N2N Services Inc.:N2N Services Inc. is a Georgia-based technology firm specializing in innovative solutions for higher education. With a commitment to excellence and a vision to integrate cutting-edge technology in educational environments, N2N continues to lead the way in transforming how educational institutions engage with technology.

Luminate Gala - Kiran Closing Keynote