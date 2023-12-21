The Future Is Bright: Exactus Energy Sets New Efficiency Benchmark In Solar Structural Engineering Projects Across The US & Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Toronto, Ontario, December 21, 2023 – In a monumental stride toward sustainable energy, Exactus Energy proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement in the realm of solar structural engineering. The company has achieved an unprecedented level of efficiency in its solar projects, setting a new industry benchmark and signalling a paradigm shift towards a greener, more sustainable future.

By harnessing cutting-edge engineering expertise and innovative technology, Exactus Energy has surpassed conventional limits, achieving an astounding 500% increase in solar structural engineering projects for 2023. This rising star in the solar industry reached an unprecedented milestone, completing a groundbreaking 70,000 solar projects, solidifying its position as an engineering leader in the renewable energy industry.

This milestone represents a remarkable advancement in the utilization of solar energy, paving the way for more cost-effective, scalable, and eco-friendly solutions.

“Our team has grown with the right people which has afforded us an incredible year in scaling up our solar permitting projects throughout the US and Canada,” says CEO and founder, Matt Jaglowitz.

The breakthrough comes as a result of tireless dedication to research, and development, and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in solar structural engineering. Exactus Energy remains at the forefront of innovation, continually striving to optimize solar structures and systems for maximum efficiency and durability.

Key features of this achievement include:

Unprecedented Efficiency : The guidance of CEO, Matt Jaglowitz has resulted in efficiency levels that redefine the industry standard, ensuring greater energy production from solar installations.

Sustainable Engineering: Recruiting the most talented engineers has led to innovative design and engineering principles, the firm is minimizing environmental impact while maximizing energy output for residential and commercial structures.

Scalable Solutions : These advancements are not just groundbreaking but also scalable, making them applicable across a wide range of projects, from residential rooftops to large-scale commercial installations and utility applications.

As the world grapples with the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions, Exactus Energy remains dedicated to spearheading this crucial movement. The company's relentless pursuit of excellence in solar structural engineering stands as a testament to its commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable future for generations to come.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

Avery Bisbee

Marketing Strategist

...

Based on cutting-edge technology, Exactus Energy specializes in delivering a comprehensive solar permit package solution, streamlining on-site operations and engineering. Our end-to-end service encompasses site surveys, design, and structural and electrical engineering, setting solar projects up for success through permitting, installation, and beyond.

With over 70,000 completed projects, we've extended our licensing reach to encompass 50 states in the US and every Canadian province. Employing state-of-the-art drone technology and GPS mapping, our precision-driven designs achieve sub-inch accuracy, ensuring optimal solar installations.

Source: –canada/

About Exactus Energy

Exactus Energy is a professional services firm specializing in solar engineering. The company was founded in Toronto, Canada by Matthew Jaglowitz and Eddie Obeliunas, engineers wanting to harness the power of drone technology to provide accurate engineering solutions safely, and with rapid turnaround times.

Contact Exactus Energy

888 Dupont St Unit 208

Toronto

Ontario M9A 1B5

Canada

800-484-0468

Website: