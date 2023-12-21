QU Announces Admission To Graduate Programmes For Fall 2024 Semester

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) has announced the commencement of graduate programmes admission process for the fall 2024 semester. The admission will be open from December 24, 2023 until February 29, 2024 through its official website. Admission decisions will be announced on June 6, 2024, a statement said.

Admission to QU depends on the principle of competition between applicants who have met the minimum requirements for admission. Students are accepted according to the capacity of each individual programme and the related admission requirements, it was explained.

Applicants may apply for graduate studies in one of the 67 offered programmes for the fall 2024 semester, including all the PhD and Masters programmes for the College of Engineering, the PhD in Fiqh and Usul Al Fiqh programme, and the PhD in Exegesis and Qur'anic Sciences programme for the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies.

All PHD, Master, and certificate programmes for the College of Arts and Sciences. PhD in health sciences, Master, and certificate in health professions education at QU Health. Master and graduate certificates in biomedical sciences, Master in genetic counseling, Master in public health, and Master in Human Nutrition in the College of Health and Sciences.

Master in Pharmacy and Doctor of Pharmacy in the College of Pharmacy. Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Accounting (MAC), Master of Science in Finance( MSc Finance), Master of Science in Marketing (MSc Marketing), Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSc Business Analytics), and PhD in Business Administration (PhD BA) executive master in leadership in the college of business.

Master of Law in the Public Law programme, Master of Law in the Private Law programme, and PhD in the Law programme in the College of Law. Master of Education in Education Leadership, Master of Arts in Curriculum, Instructions, and Assessment, Master of Education in Special Education, Diploma in Primary Education, Diploma in Secondary Education, Diploma in Special Education, and Diploma in Early Childhood Education in the College of Education.

Students can track their admission application status by visiting the online admission application page, using the applicant's user name (ID) and password (PIN). Applicants are advised to read all the requirements needed for each programme on the QU website at where they are required to fill out an online application and attach all official documents before the deadline.

The start of classes for the fall 2024 semester will be on August 25, 2024. All applicants who have inquiries about admission to graduate programmes at QU are encouraged to contact the Student Call Center at 44034444 or through the email [email protected] .

