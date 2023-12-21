Americhem Launches Nshield®: New Peppermint Oil-Based Antimicrobial Masterbatch For Sustainable Textile Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Americhem, Inc., operating in the global polymer solutions market, is enhancing their commitment to environmental sustainability with a new antimicrobial and odor control treatment for textiles, named nShield®. This product features peppermint oil as its active component. Traditionally, peppermint oil has been used for its therapeutic benefits, and recent studies indicate its potential in providing antibacterial properties and odor neutralization in textile applications.Utilizing peppermint oil, nShield® represents an environmentally considerate alternative to the more conventional chemical treatments used in textile manufacturing. This innovation not only contributes to sustainable ingredient use but also aids in extending the durability of fabrics, thereby supporting ecological conservation. By maintaining odor control effectiveness, nShield® can reduce the need for frequent laundering, which in turn conserves energy and water, and lessens the environmental burden of microplastics in wastewater systems.In performance testing, nShield® has demonstrated its ability to suppress microbial growth, providing effective odor control for up to 50 wash cycles. The product is applicable to a variety of fiber types, including both synthetic and natural options, and meets international antibacterial standards such as ISO 20743, JIS L 1902, AATCC100, and GB/T 20994. Furthermore, nShield® is compliant with environmental regulations set forth by the EPA and BPR, and its peppermint oil extract component is fully traceable.A case study highlighting the use of nShield® involves a notable footwear manufacturer specializing in beach sandals, river shoes, and boots. This manufacturer chose nShield® for the soles of their products, seeking a material that offered enduring antibacterial and odor control properties, was safe for human contact, and complied with necessary regulatory standards. Americhem was able to fulfill these requirements and additionally provided a range of color options to suit various product designs.Americhem is actively pursuing further research to explore additional markets and applications where peppermint oil can serve as an alternative to conventional antimicrobial agents. Rose Tu, Managing Director in China and head of Americhem's Sustainability Advisory Council, noted the effectiveness of peppermint oil in nShield® and reaffirmed the company's dedication to developing products that are not only effective but also environmentally responsible.For more detailed information about nShield® , please visit Americhem's website at .About AmerichemAmerichem is involved in the polymer industry, focusing on providing performance-driven solutions and building trust through collaboration with customers. The company's range of products is supported by comprehensive technical service, ensuring quality and reliability. Americhem has a global presence, with 10 manufacturing plants and various sales offices worldwide.

