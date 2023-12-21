OKX Releases 14Th Proof Of Reserves Report, Reflecting $14.9 Billion In Primary Assets

(MENAFN- B2Press) OKX,the technology company and crypto exchange leading the way in building the future of the Web3 ecosystem, today announced in its 14th consecutive Monthly Proof of Reserves (PoR) report that it holds a primary asset valued at $ 14.9 billion in user assets reserves's PoR report provides comprehensive data on the reserve ratios of the platform's 22 most commonly used assets. OKX's latest monthly PoR report, demonstrating that a reserve ratio of over 100% has been maintained for these assets for the 14th consecutive time, proves that user assets are backed 1:1.

The current reserve ratios for these primary assets on OKX are as follows:

BTC: %103

ETH: %104

USDT: %103

USDC: %101

“Our monthly Proof of Reserves reports at OKX demonstrate our unwavering commitment to providing a safe, reliable, and robust platform and trading experience. We aim to establish an industry standard for transparency by providing our users with tools and resources to verify in real-time that their assets are held in OKX reserves.”

OKX recently added USDC to the scope of“primary assets" in the PoR report. With this move, OKX emphasized the growing importance of Circle Internet Financial's (Circle) stablecoin on the exchange.

Additionally, OKX was recently rated with the highest quality score among major exchanges by renowned blockchain expert Nic Carter. This evaluation further solidifies OKX's leadership position in the crypto industry and underscores its commitment to transparency and user trust.

Users can view OKX's latest Proof of Reserves report and reserve ratios here to verify the exchange's payment ability.



