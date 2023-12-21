Virtual Internet Announces New Virtual Messenger

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Virtual Messenger the most Secure Messaging Platform

SINGAPORE and SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet announced the completion of the new Virtual Messenger, a secure messaging platform that has been completely re-engineered for security, privacy, and performance. Virtual Messenger is now the most secure messaging platform in the industry.

The original Virtual Messenger implemented proprietary encryption.

The new Virtual Messenger has now implemented multiple new security additions to make it the most private communications platform available. Many of the popular text encrypting protocols have a number of shortcomings when employed over mobile devices. Virtual Messenger is designed for mobile devices. Virtual Messenger enables secure messaging to achieve its intent and be fully secure both universally and globally.

Virtual Messenger, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Google Messages, and Skype

Virtual Messenger incorporates the Signal Protocol, along with its own proprietary secure protocols. The largest messaging platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Google Messages, and Skype directly use it, and others such as Viber have implemented security based upon it. Virtual Messenger has been engineered to deliver a messaging platform for emerging needs as existing protocols do not have all the features users want and need or have unnecessary complexity.

Virtual Messenger World Class Platform

Virtual Messenger has been engineered for the emerging requirements of users. Virtual Messenger provides all functions of a world class messaging platform, end-to-end encrypted by default, instant messaging (v-message), voice, and video calls. The instant messaging function includes sending text, voice notes, images, videos, and other files, and communications may be one-to-one between users or may involve group messaging and disappearing messages. Virtual Messenger provides more than these functions, it delivers enhanced security, privacy and performance.

Virtual Messenger is not just an App –it is a Network

Virtual Messenger is the only service that is natively designed to communicate over a 5G Global Broadband Network that is itself multiply encrypted.

Virtual Internet's Global Virtual 5G Mobile Broadband Network is multiply encrypted, and because of its design, it is more than fully secure, it is invisible, while delivering a 5G service that is important for high bandwidth, real-time messaging communications.

The Signal protocol is used in the largest closed-source messaging applications: WhatsApp, Google Messages, Facebook Messenger, Microsoft Skype. The Signal protocol is a ratcheting secrecy protocol with end-to-end encryption that works in synchronous and asynchronous messaging environments and enables advanced security properties such as perfect forward secrecy and "future secrecy".

Core elements of Signal began as Whisper Systems, which was acquired by Twitter. Later Open Whisper Systems introduced the second version of their TextSecure Protocol, now Signal Protocol. TextSecure was later merged with RedPhone, a secure telephony app, and was renamed Signal. The largest closed-source messaging applications have implemented the Signal messaging protocol, such as WhatsApp, which is said to encrypt the conversations of "more than a billion people worldwide". Google provides end-to-end encryption by default to all RCS-based conversations between users of their Google Messages app for one-to-one conversations, Facebook Messenger which says they offer the protocol for optional Secret Conversations, and Microsoft Skype for its Private Conversations. Virtual Messenger is automatically multiple encrypted, using multiple methodologies at multiple layers as opposed to apps like Telegram where end-to-end encryption is not enabled by default on Telegram, it requires switch to Secret Chat mode.

Over three billion people currently use messaging apps, with the number expected to grow to five billion, making them one of the most popular app types.

Virtual Messenger's own security includes proprietary encryption at the source of the data as well as at the transport and network layers. Virtual Messenger additionally uses multiple encryption methods, with differing methods at each layer. Virtual Messenger incorporates Shared Secrets cryptography along with other proprietary encryptions, in coordination with the Axolotl Ratchet, and a symmetric-key ratchet modeled after the Silent Circle Instant Messaging Protocol and Off-the-Record (OTR)

communication. In cryptography, shared secret encryption can be known only to the parties involved, guaranteeing secure communication in a symmetric cryptosystem as it precludes undesired third parties from forcing a key choice on the agreeing parties. Additionally, this encryption does not reveal to any eavesdropping party what key has been agreed upon. Most importantly encryption is rotated on a variably timed, sub-microsecond (millionth of a second) basis, faster than remote undesired third-party systems can attempt to penetrate. Combining these security mechanisms creates a system which has been exponentially hardened.

Virtual Messenger: A Must Have

Personal Healthcare, Finance and Communications are just a few of the services that users need to secure from online hackers and undesired third parties. Users need messaging and communications that are secure worldwide, regardless of what Service Provider network they use for access at home and as they travel, when they are in their vehicle, regardless of what connection technology they use; Wi-Fi, Mobile Data (Cellular Radio), Satellite, etc.

Virtual Messenger has been specially designed to work with Virtual 5G. Virtual 5G and Virtual Home Office are multiply encrypted, and because of how they operate, they are invisible on the Internet, so they cannot be detected or blocked. Virtual 5G does not require a network for its distribution, making acquiring the App and Service private, it makes searches and queries private, and it enables browsing, viewing uploading and downloading completely private, allowing unrestricted access to everything in the World.

Virtual Messenger extends support for SMS

Many messaging apps are eliminating support for SMS, Virtual Messenger continues support for SMS as well as incorporating RCS, the emerging standard. While SMS relies on simplicity and ubiquity, RCS offers major feature upgrades. SMS operates using short and plain texts, while RCS lets you send images, videos, GIFs, locations, and more. SMS works on the cellular telephony (voice) network, while RCS works through the data network (cellular data or Wi-Fi). Universal ease of use is a significant advantage of SMS; its ubiquity is unmatched. SMS means using someone's number, you can send them a text and know they'll receive it without determining enabling of settings or ensuring you and others have the right app installed. SMS will always have the upper hand in this regard. Virtual Messenger extending support for SMS and incorporating RCS makes Virtual Messenger the most backwards and forwards compatible messaging platform available.

Virtual Messenger is Cross platform

Virtual Messenger natively works on all platforms. Since Virtual Messenger is not just an App, it is also a Network, it enables cross-platform secure messaging, which is among the most desired features by users today. Currently when sending messages between Apple and Android, messages are not encrypted end-to-end because the platforms use different encryptions, meaning messages are completely unsecure while traveling the Internet, around the world, fully unencrypted.

If you message a non-Apple (Android) phone through the Apple iPhone Messages app, your message uses standard SMS texting, denoted by green chat bubbles instead of blue ones. This means your message is not encrypted for the distance your data travels the world between the two systems. Both Virtual Messenger and Virtual 5G individually and together eliminate the unencrypted exposure that occurs when sending messages between Apple and Android. Virtual Messenger and Virtual 5G enable secure messaging to achieve its intent and be fully secure both universally and globally.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is a metaverse company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

