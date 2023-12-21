Extraordinary XXVI General Assembly Of Red Crescent Society Takes Place

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The extraordinary XXVI General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Red
Crescent Society (AzQAC) started its work on December 21, Azernews reports.
About 400 delegates took part in the event held at the
International Mugham Centre.
It should be noted that (AzQAC) has 350 thousand members. At
present, the necessary legislative base and favourable conditions
for the effective activity of the Red Crescent Society in the
Azerbaijan Republic have been created.
As a sign of respect for the noble goals and practical activity
of the institution, March 10 is celebrated as the Day of the Golden
Crescent in Azerbaijan by the Decree of the President of
Azerbaijan.
