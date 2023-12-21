               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Extraordinary XXVI General Assembly Of Red Crescent Society Takes Place


12/21/2023 5:41:34 AM

Abbas Ganbay

The extraordinary XXVI General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzQAC) started its work on December 21, Azernews reports.

About 400 delegates took part in the event held at the International Mugham Centre.

It should be noted that (AzQAC) has 350 thousand members. At present, the necessary legislative base and favourable conditions for the effective activity of the Red Crescent Society in the Azerbaijan Republic have been created.

As a sign of respect for the noble goals and practical activity of the institution, March 10 is celebrated as the Day of the Golden Crescent in Azerbaijan by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan.

