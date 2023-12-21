Mohanlal's 'Neru' OTT Release: Netflix or Amazon Prime or Hotstar?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Neru OTT release date and platform:

Know when and where to watch Mohanlal's courtroom drama. The movie was released today, December 21.

The fascinating slogan of Neru is "Seeking Justice." Industry insiders say "Neru" will be a courtroom suspense thriller, adding intrigue to its story.

"Neru" is Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's sixth film together, following "Drishyam-1," "Drishyam-2," "Twelfth Man," and the anticipated "Ram."



Penned by Santhi Mayadevi and Jeethu Joseph, the screenplay is under tight wraps, promising an engaging and intriguing storyline.

The newest reports claim that Disney+ Hotstar has bought Neru's digital rights for a huge sum, while Asianet has bought Mohanlal's satellite rights.



OTT distribution of Malayalam films is usually allowed 42 days after theatrical release, according to Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce decisions.



Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph shine in the 'Neru' trailer. The riveting courtroom drama follows Vijayamohan, played by Mohanlal, as he defends an accused in a high-stakes trial.

"Neru" features Mohanlal as Advocate Vijayamohan, a special public prosecutor, Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan portraying Sara, a blind sculptor, and a roster including Siddique.

'Neru' is the 33rd film from Aashirvad Cinemas. As "Neru" unfolds, Satheesh Kurup takes charge of the cinematography, while the music is composed by Vishnu Shyam.

