Rail Seat Market Size Worth USD 1.74 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for train travel and expenditure on rail infrastructure is a key factor driving Rail Seat Market revenue growth. Vancouver, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rail seat market size was USD Billion 1.37 in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on comfort and safety of the passengers is a key factor driving market revenue growth. The railway industry continues to play an important role within the economic development of various countries across the globe, because railways is the most effective mode of transportation. Rail seats are the most vital part of rail interiors, as these provide the passengers comfort & safety while traveling. As population is increasing and demand for faster, safe and comfortable transportation is rising, therefore economies across the globe are investing heavily in railway infrastructure development. On 21 April 2022, athletes, journalists, and other Very Important Person (VIPs_ are transported from Beijing to the mountains in Zhangjiakou by a high-speed train built by Tangerine in partnership with CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd. and Chinese Rail. The project, which has been in the works for five years in both the UK and China, was overseen at Tangerine by Weiwei He, the country's director, and a group of Chinese and European designers from the company's London studio. The cost of this is less than travelling in business class and provides more amenities than on wide body airlines, including greater room, more comfortable seats, more room for storage, and calmer private atmosphere. However, high cost of advanced seating solutions, extended replacement cycles, and limited space constraints are key factors , which could restrain market revenue growth. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.37 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 2.5% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 1.74 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Train type, seat type, rail car type, seat cover, foam material, sales channel, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled FORVIA Faurecia, Freedman Seating Company, GRAMMER AG, Magna International Inc., United Safety & Survivability Corp., Sears Seating, Rojac Urethane Limited, Delimajaya Group, TransCal, Seats Incorporated, and HSM Transportation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global rail seat (train seat) market is fragmented, with many companies accounting for majority market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective rail seats. Some major companies included in the global rail seat market report are:



FORVIA Faurecia

Freedman Seating Company

GRAMMER AG

Magna International Inc.

United Safety & Survivability Corp.

Sears Seating

Rojac Urethane Limited

Delimajaya Group

TransCal

Seats Incorporated HSM Transportation

Strategic Development

On 31 July 2022, Tata Steel Ltd. announced to invest USD 3.65 Billion in Research & Development (R&D) by the financial year 2025–2026 and is preparing to introduce the 'First in India' seat system for the next-generation Vande Bharat Express. The next-generation Vande Bharat express has placed a USD 176 Million order with Tata Steel's composite division for the manufacture and supply of seating systems. This comprises the provision of entire seating structures for 22 train seats, each with 16 coaches. These chairs have been particularly created, can rotate 180 degrees, and feature facilities like those found in airplanes.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The leather segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global rail seat market in 2022. This is due increasing use of leather , as a common material for luxury and luxurious seating alternatives. Leather plays a big part in the rail seat industry, as leather seats are more aesthetically pleasing, comfortable, and exude sophistication and elegance. These seats satisfy the demand for premium seating options, especially in the more costlier railway segments. The Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment registered fastest revenue growth rate in the global rail seat market in 2022. This is OEMs offer dependable, effective, pleasant seating alternatives that improve the journey for passengers traveling by trains. Rail seat manufacturing and supply are greatly influenced by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). OEMs oversee creating, technology, and manufacturing rail seats that adhere to industry standards and client specifications.

Emergen Research has segmented the global rail seat market on the basis of train type, seat type, rail car type, seat cover, foam material, sales channel, and region:



Train Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Passenger



High Speed



Tram



Monorail

Others

Seat Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Recliner



Folding



Dining



Regular



Smart

Others

Rail Car Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Subway



Long Distance



Overland

Others

Seat Cover Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Vinyl



Leather



Fabric

Others

Foam Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Polyester



Polyurethane



Silicon

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Aftermath

OEM

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

