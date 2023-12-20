Russians Increase Number Of Artillery Attacks In Tavria Direction - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have increased the number of artillery attacks in the Tavria direction.

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this in a message on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy has increased the number of artillery attacks. In the operational area of the Tavria operational-strategic group, the enemy carried out five air strikes, fired 60 combat engagements and made 981 artillery attacks yesterday," the commander said.

At the same time, he said, "our artillery is adequately responding and effectively destroying the invaders."

Ukrainian forces eliminate over 500 invaders onaxis - General Tarnavskyi

In total, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 25 pieces of enemy military equipment in the Tavria direction over the last day, including four tanks, 13 armored fighting vehicles, including BTR-82, two artillery systems, one of them being a 2S5 Hyacinth-S self-propelled artillery system, and four vehicles. Another 10 units of Russian equipment were damaged.

Total enemy manpower losses amounted to 461 people.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated about 349,190 Russian invaders since February 24, 2022, including 890 over the past day.