Kerala Cabinet Forms Urban Commission To Change State Into Single City By 2030

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala cabinet meeting approved the Urban Commission, which comprises international experts for the development of urban areas in the state. The motive of the Urban Commission is to coordinate development activities that transform Kerala into a single city by 2030. There will be 13 members of the commission.

The cabinet meeting approved additional posts in the health department, as 271 posts were allotted in the medical education departments.

The Local Self-Government Minister, M.B. Rajesh, has announced that the state's comprehensive urban policy will soon be revealed, reflecting the ongoing rapid urbanization in Kerala. The state is projected to transform into a unified city by 2030, leading to the earlier decision to establish the Urban Commission. Minister Rajesh emphasized the commission's inclusion of international experts and insights gathered from seminars held across Kerala.

During a press conference at the Kanakakunnu Palace Hall, Minister Rajesh discussed the outcomes of a seminar on Local Governments in Kerala. Former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar commended Kerala for effective decentralization, highlighting progress in poverty alleviation compared to the 1960s. The seminar addressed regional development, developmental planning, and the second phase of population planning, with active participation from researchers and non-state representatives.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine praised the state's drinking water supply projects and discussed responsible water usage and climate change. Public Works and Tourism Minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas emphasized Kerala's sustainable tourism model, receiving support in the seminar. The state announced plans to develop a tourism master plan in the upcoming year.

The Minister of the Social Justice Department, Dr. R. Bindu, highlighted Kerala's recognition by the Reserve Bank of India as the only state where 75 percent of the elderly receive a pension. Plans were outlined for a skill bank, a geriatric commission, and a geriatric survey.

Minister Ahmed Devarkovil discussed a comprehensive rehabilitation package for long-term exiles returning to the country during the expatriate seminar. Key figures, including Planning Board members, the Media Academy Chairman, and the Information Public Relations Department Director, participated in the press conference.

Meanwhile, the Nava Kerala Sadas will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today. The first program is at 6.30 pm in Varkala. The Congress will lead a march to police stations across the state for Nava Kerala Sadas. The KPCC informed that five lakh people will participate in the march which will be conducted at 564 stations.