UK Amb. To Kuwait Recalls Humanitarian Role Of Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Yusuf Al-Tattan

KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis recalled on Tuesday the wise and humanitarian leadership of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In an interview with KUNA, Ambassador Lewis said that such "wise leadership of the deceased leader, especially in the humanitarian field, was a beacon for charitable work around the world."

Ambassador Lewis offered her "condolences on behalf the embassy, the British government, and the various British communities to the people of Kuwait, leadership, government, over this great loss."

She added that the late Amir had a profound impact in alleviating the suffering of many communities around the world that faced natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods, also recalling his positions on granting amnesty to the convicts.

The Ambassador stressed that the bilateral and historical relations between Kuwait and Britain continue to grow strongly at all levels, especially in trade exchange and mutual investment, explaining that the economic exchange between the two countries has reached USD five billion and was climbing.

She stated that mutual investments between the two countries witnessed a jump last August when the two nations signed a strategic investment partnership.

She indicated that the visits of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, when he was the Crown Prince, confirm the closeness of the bilateral relations that bring together the leadership, government and people of Kuwait and Britain, describing them as "very strong" relations.

Ambassador Lewis considered that the presence of the Crown Prince of the United Kingdom, the Prince of Wales, Prince William, and the British Foreign Minister David Cameron in person to offer their condolences to His Highness the Amir comes as a testament of the close and solid relations that unite the two countries.

She expressed her wishes of success to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and that the pace of cooperation and mutual trust between the two countries will continue for many years to come. (end)

