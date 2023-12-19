Notarycam Authorized To Provide Remote Online Notarization Services For California Transactions In 2024

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - NotaryCam® , a Stewart-owned company and leading remote online notarization (RON) provider for real estate and legal transactions, announced today it will support remote online notarial acts in California beginning in 2024 following the passage of CA Senate Bill 696, which was signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom on September 30, 2023. Stage 1 of the bill takes effect on January 1, 2024, and allows the use of remote online notarization (RON) by notaries commissioned outside the state for transactions such as title and escrow transaction documents in connection with California real property.







“California embracing remote online notarization is an effort that has taken years and is a critical next step toward nationwide acceptance of RON and eNotary services,” said NotaryCam president Brian Webster.“While real estate isn't the only industry that can benefit from RON, the passage of this bill is a boon for this sector of the economy, as California represented roughly 18%* [*see note 1] of all real estate transactions nationally in 2022. NotaryCam is looking forward to providing our services to California residents and eagerly anticipates the day when we can do the same for notaries commissioned in the state.”

Other provisions of the bill are slated to take effect in phases starting January 1, 2025, by which time RON technology providers must certify that they meet the specified requirements to perform RON transactions in the state. The final phase, which is expected to commence by January 1, 2030, authorizes the commissioning of California notaries to perform remote online notarial acts, following the completion of technology updates by the California Secretary of State office to allow for such actions. This bill puts California with 44 other states that have enacted laws providing permanent access to remote online notarization, according to the American Land Title Association (ALTA) .

NotaryCam, a Stewart -owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company's eClose360® platform delivers the“perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.

