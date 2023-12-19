(MENAFN- The Post) Teboho 'Molotsi is carving a name for himself and his company through beautiful artistic pieces with a cultural touch.

His company, which is elaborately named Visionary Infinite Sotho Decor and Landscaping (VISDL), is in the business of creating client-focused designs for home furniture.

“Our Basotho art decor store has one kind of living room, bedroom, dining room, and patio decor furniture,” 'Molotsi said.

He told thepost last week that they offer the highest quality Sesotho art decor furniture, a vast array of Basotho styles, and excellent value to preserve Basotho's history and culture.

'Molotsi said the VISDL is committed to client-focused designs by defining Sesotho decor luxury in home furnishings, award-winning designs, and revolutionary retail concepts.

The VISDL is a company that was founded in 2019 with 'Molotsi as its managing director and Lehlohonolo Ncube as a partner.

They make coffee tables, side lamps, wall portraits, wall hangers, chairs, dining tables, and many more.

'Molotsi said they sometimes slaughter animals for people and request materials such as horns and skins as payment.

“We do this because we know that some people don't make good use of them,” he said.

'Molotsi was one of 51 contestants who pitched their business ideas at the Prime Minister Sam Matekane-led Initiative for Youth Employment called Sebabatso recently.

The initiative is supported by the government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

This initiative highlights the potential for youth entrepreneurs in Science, Technology, and Mathematics (STEAM) projects to propose economic solutions.

'Molotsi, 28, pitched his business idea under the category of art.

'Molotsi said the business is anchored on incorporating and promoting a vast array of Basotho styles using animal skins, horns, leathers, and mountain woods.

He said although he did not appear in the top 15 he still had a chance to sell himself to the potential market.

'Molotsi said he is also happy that the youths were exposed to the Sebabatso initiative.

“It paves the way for a whole lot of young people who attended and most importantly it serves as an inspiration for them to think outside of the box,” he said.

“I would like to say to my fellow youths, sitting back at home is never a solution because you can miss out on a lot of opportunities,” he said.

“Never in your life should you underestimate yourselves.”

He said the young entrepreneurs learned something new from all the ideas that were presented from the different categories of STEAM.

The other thing that the youths were made aware of at event was the importance of safeguarding their mental health as they go about their businesses.

Meanwhile, Mosele Shale, a local business psychologist who was engaged to talk to the youth who pitched their business ideas at the Sebabatso launch, said it is important for entrepreneurs to also focus on issues of mental health for their workers.

Shale said a large number of entrepreneurs are at risk of developing mental illness“because they focus more on growing their businesses quickly, unaware that they are neglecting their mental health”.

Shale told young entrepreneurs that even though they work hard in growing their businesses and contribute to improving the economy,“it is important to operate in a good emotional and mental state”.

She said there are effective actions to prevent mental health risks at work.

“One can start by creating psychologically safe spaces and promoting positive mental health and wellbeing programmes at work to break the stigma,” she said.

“Ways of reducing stress at work include not taking on too many stressful things all at once, which can be done by managing workload effectively and not overcommitting,” Shale said.

She encouraged entrepreneurs to find a good balance between work and social life, even though it is quite difficult when the business is at a developing stage.

“Seek support so that you do not become lonely and isolated. Practice self-care and wellbeing,” Shale said.

Shale told the young entrepreneurs to take care of their thoughts and emotions because that is important for mental health“because unhealthy emotions lead to unhealthy behaviours”.

She said it is worth taking note that while entrepreneurship can bring money, opportunities for personal growth, fulfillment, and achievement,“adopting strategies to prioritise mental health can contribute to a long life, well-being, maintained success, and confidence”.

Mpolai Makhetha