Egypt's Sisi Wins Presidential Election With 89.6 Percent Of Vote

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Dec 19 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt's National Election Authority (NEA), declared yesterday that, incumbent President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, won the 2024 presidential election with 89.6 percent of valid votes.

At a press conference in the capital, Cairo, the NEA said, the turnout reached 66.8 percent of the total 67 million eligible voters.

Voting in Egypt took place on Dec 10-12, while Egyptians abroad cast their vote from Dec 1 to Dec 3, in 121 countries.

Four candidates ran for the presidency, namely Sisi, the Social Democratic Party's Farid Zahran, Al-Wafd Party's Abdel-Sanad Yamama, and Hazem Omar from the People's Republican Party.– NNN-MENA

