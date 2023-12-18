ITK, Center Founder Named To List Of Most Influential People In Accounting, Focusing On“Pipeline Problem-Solvers”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA, founder of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies LLC and the Center for Accounting Transformation

Center for Accounting Transformation - Horizontal Blue Type

IntrapriseTechKnowlogies: Visit

The list honors those who are committed to transforming the accounting profession.

- Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For the seventh year in a row, Accounting Today has named Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA, to its annual list of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting.

Shimamoto, the founder and managing director of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies LLC and an inspiration architect for the Center for Accounting Transformation , made the prestigious list of thought leaders for the ninth time in his career.“A keen observer on emerging topics, he guides accountants through challenges like adapting to AI, cybersecurity, and new service areas like ESG,” the publication stated of Shimamoto. It added,“Through his Center for Accounting Transformation, he is also doing important research on staffing strategies, the pipeline, and inclusion.”

This year's list celebrated those influencers it dubbed“Pipeline Problem-Solvers,” stating,“The best leaders pull up those behind them-which has never been a more critical trait than in today's talent-restricted market-and the 2023 Top 100 People are exemplars of that, supporting and boosting up the next generation...”

Shimamoto emphasized the publication's spotlight on encouraging others to join the accounting profession, sharing that“Highlighting how the accounting profession has transformed to promote sustainability, better business practices, and be more inclusive of non-accounting professionals is something we are ramping up via the Center for Accounting Transformation.”

Center Inspiration Operative Randy Crabtree, CPA, co-founder and partner for Tri-Merit Specialty Tax Professionals, also made the prestigious list, as did Geoffrey Brown, the president and CEO of the Illinois CPA Society, which the Center proudly partnered with to reissue the Society's CPA pipeline survey in an effort to gain fresh insight into the factors impacting the decision to become - or not become - a CPA.

Other influencers who also made the list include National Association of Black Accountants President and CEO Guylaine Saint Juste, U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen, GASB Chair Joel Black, SEC Chair Gary Gensler, NASBA CEO Ken Bishop, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel, FASB Chair Richard Jones, and PCAOB Chair Erica Williams.

Shimamoto has also been recognized as one of the Top Thought Leaders in Public Accounting by CPA Practice Advisor nine times and was a member of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) Technology Advisory Group. He is a past chairman of the AICPA's Information Management and Technology Assurance Executive Committee and a former member of its Governing Council, Assurance Services Executive Committee, and numerous other AICPA committees and task forces. He is also co-chair of the National Conference of Lawyers and CPAs.

The Center for Accounting Transformation provides professionals with a framework for utilizing innovations that are ready for adoption, the training and resources necessary to apply the innovations, and an opportunity to engage the talent and community needed to further the pursuit of innovative accounting practices that drive responsible and mindful business performance. Review the Center's current research projects and research services .

Amy L Welch

IntrapriseTechKnowlogies

+1 405-641-1834

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube