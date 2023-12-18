Callus Company Expands To Indonesia With Mojadiapp Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Callus Company Signed an MOU with MojadiApp to distribute its Sprint Program in Indonesia

Expanding Internship Opportunities in Indonesia through Callus Company and MojadiApp Alliance

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Callus Company, renowned for its 'Sprint Program ' linking students to global startup internships, declared on December 18th a key partnership with Indonesian edutech firm MojadiApp to distribute this program to university students across Indonesia. MojadiApp, headquartered in Jakarta, works in tandem with the Indonesian Ministry of Education and plays a pivotal role in connecting educational institutions with industry.This collaboration will see the introduction of 'Career Accelerator powered by Sprint Program' in Indonesia, a program specifically designed for Indonesian universities in a B2B model. It focuses on equipping students with the practical skills and experiences necessary for successful career transitions.Ryan Kim, CEO of Callus Company, shed light on the partnership, saying, "MojadiApp's established network within Indonesia and its ongoing collaboration with the Indonesian Ministry of Education have set the stage for us to rapidly deploy the Sprint Program across the nation."He underscored the broader implications of this partnership, emphasizing that "This initiative is not just about introducing our program to the Indonesian market. It's about creating a symbiosis of educational services between Callus Company and MojadiApp to offer a richer, more holistic educational experience."Callus Company, already a trusted provider of the Sprint Program to educational institutions in many countries such as the USA, Singapore, India, Philippines and Vietnam, recognizes the global educational trend towards practical experiences like internships. Kim emphasized the challenges faced by educators in sourcing quality internship opportunities for students, particularly at the high school level, and expressed Callus Company's commitment to bridging this gap through their service-oriented approach.Utilizing a vast network of over 600 startups worldwide, Callus Company is uniquely positioned to offer students remote internship opportunities, enhancing their educational experience with practical industry exposure.

Ryan Kim

Callus Company Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram