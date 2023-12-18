Confronting Tripledemic, Americans Are Concerned About Cough Syrup Effectiveness And Formulas With Hidden Sugars

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) National survey from Diabetic Tussin highlights how consumers are navigating health concerns and treatment options in the face of the flu, RSV and COVID-19

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabetic

Tussin®, the trusted cough syrup brand for people with diabetes and prediabetes, unveils new data revealing consumers' realities and worries as they navigate the rising threat of a "tripledemic" - flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and COVID-19 - coinciding with the arrival of cold season.

To better understand consumer's cold and flu season realities, Diabetic Tussin conducted a survey of 2,000 US adults and found that most people (90%) are concerned that cold and cough medicine may have ingredients that are ineffective and over half (68%) are concerned that these products contain hidden sugar.

With the holidays rapidly approaching and cold and flu cases surging, consumers have plenty of health concerns on their mind, with the vast majority (79%) worried about getting sick during holiday travel. Consumers are also navigating a cold and flu season that is extending, with 37% getting sick earlier and 43% staying sick for longer periods than ever before. This extension showcases a growing need for reliable remedies that can provide symptom relief year-round.

"As we approach the peak of cold and flu season, there is a heightened desire for effective and reliable treatment options that can provide multi-symptom relief with the right ingredients," said Randi Jachino, Vice President Marketing Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

"As the trusted brand for sugar-free cold and cough syrup, Diabetic Tussin can do just that. By providing a solution for the millions of Americans concerned about ingredients that can raise blood sugar levels, as well as those simply looking for a better-for-you, accessible remedy, Diabetic Tussin can offer fast relief at a time when consumers need it the most."

Diabetic Tussin's data revealed Americans' top concerns when purchasing cold and flu medicine, chief among them being their ingredients, with over half of consumers sharing that they read the medicine labels on a product before purchasing and nearly half reporting that they try to avoid products with added sugar, either most or all the time.



Key research findings include:



Over 71% of people get sick once or twice during cold and flu season, with 14% getting sick three times.

Forty four percent of people buy cold and cough medicine once throughout the cold and flu season, whereas 42% of people buy it two to four times.

Consumers are leaning on pharmacists for advice, with over half (57%) saying they go to them for advice to find the right cold and flu solution.

Of those surveyed, 12% of respondents have been diagnosed with diabetes and 13% have been diagnosed with

prediabetes. Forty-three percent of people who said they were diagnosed with diabetes experienced a spike in blood sugar levels after taking cold and cough medicine. One third (33%) of people said they have high blood pressure, and of those people, 38% have experienced a spike in blood pressure after taking cold and cough medicine.

The Diabetic Tussin cold and flu research is informed by survey data collected in December 2023 through an online survey of 2,000 US-based people aged 18 and older.

One of America's top brands of cold relief for people with diabetes, Diabetic Tussin recently refreshed its trusted sugar-free cold and cough solution with a Better Choices for Life mark from the American Diabetes Association®. To learn more about Diabetic Tussin, visit or check out the brand in Dollar General stores nationwide and on Amazon.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux's Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at .

SOURCE Diabetic Tussin