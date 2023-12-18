               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan To Take Part In International Tourism Exhibition SATTE


12/18/2023 9:20:53 AM

Asim Aliyev Read more

Azerbaijan will take part in the international tourism exhibition South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) to be held in New Delhi (India) on February 22-24 next year, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency.

According to the information, the agency has already started preparations in this direction.

SATTE is recognised as Asia's leading travel and tourism exhibition. Tourist boards from more than 50 countries are expected to participate in the event.

