Azerbaijan To Take Part In International Tourism Exhibition SATTE

Azerbaijan will take part in the international tourism
exhibition South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) to be
held in New Delhi (India) on February 22-24 next year, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's State
Tourism Agency.
According to the information, the agency has already started
preparations in this direction.
SATTE is recognised as Asia's leading travel and tourism
exhibition. Tourist boards from more than 50 countries are expected
to participate in the event.
