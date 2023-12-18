Fairview Portals And Supersocial Unveil New Line Cinema's 'Elf North Pole Workshop' On Roblox In Celebration Of The Classic Film's 20Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In partnership with Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Supersocial invites users to become elves and spread holiday spirit around the world

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Fairview Portals, a creative studio building next-generation experiences and Supersocial , a pioneer in virtual world development, announce the launch of New Line Cinema's 'Elf North Pole Workshop'

– a first-of-its-kind Roblox experience based on the iconic holiday film. The experience was developed in partnership with the storied Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group. Supersocial and Fairview Portals plan to expand upon the virtual immersive space launching new features and experiences in the coming months that bring holiday spirit to the Roblox community all year-long.

The immersive space, rooted in the spirit of community and togetherness, mirrors the themes of the classic movie. Users can don elf hats and choose from three vital workshop roles: Wish Taker, Toy Maker and Gift Wrapper. Each role contributes to the success of Santa's Workshop, fostering collaboration and teamwork, with the community's collective progress and rewards the helpful elves with presents and digital wearables. The enchanting virtual experience invites users of all ages to step into the festive landscape and embrace their inner elf.

"'Elf' has become a holiday classic over the last two decades, and we are excited for the opportunity to expand the magical world Fairview Portals created in collaboration with Supersocial into the hugely popular Roblox platform," said Ricky Tydus, SVP of Creative Strategy & Film Operations Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group.

The visual landscape of 'Elf North Pole Workshop' draws inspiration from the classic stop-motion animation style. Fairview Portals in collaboration with Supersocial, employed special artistic effects such as tilt-shift camera, desaturated environments, material-inspired textures, and frame rate limiters to recreate the timeless charm of a stop-motion world seamlessly in real-time on the Roblox platform.

"This project was a labor of love and an exciting journey for the Supersocial team that captures the whimsy and joy of the holiday season," said Yonatan Raz-Fridman, founder and CEO of Supersocial. "We set out to deliver an immersive and visually stunning experience for players, honoring our commitment to pushing the boundaries of interactive entertainment."

'Elf North Pole Workshop' goes beyond aesthetics, offering an innovative play that combines community with nostalgic surprises that generate new experiences with each visit.

To experience the magic of the holidays through the eyes of 'Elf North Pole Workshop,' immerse yourself on Roblox today: here . Follow along the journey here , for upcoming feature launches and expansions. See here for the experience trailer.

About Fairview Portals

Fairview Portals uses traditional techniques and new technologies to create immersive experiences in both physical and virtual environments. Founded by Jon Favreau in 2020, Fairview Portals has collaborated on projects with Apple, Disney, Lucasfilm, Roblox and MGM Resorts.

About Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group is comprised of Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. Warner Bros. partners with the world's most inspiring storytellers to create extraordinary entertainment on every screen for the global audience. Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group has been at the forefront of the motion picture industry since its inception and continues to be a leading creative force, producing the broadest slate of films for worldwide theatrical release.

About Supersocial

Supersocial builds virtual worlds that empower digital natives to play, socialize, and express themselves on platforms like Roblox. Our extensive portfolio of games and experiences are known throughout the industry for their iconic visuals and a relentless focus on user experience. As the premiere partner to the world's leading brands, our mission is to create boundary-pushing experiences that represent brands with the highest standards while feeling authentic and meaningful to digital natives. To learn more about Supersocial, please visit

