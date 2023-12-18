As Armenia Drowning In Anti-Semitism, World Community Shouldn't Remain Silent

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Anti-Semitism in
Armenia has been gaining momentum over the past year. We have all
witnessed numerous anti-Semitic incidents in this country. What is
most disturbing is that most of these incidents have been
completely ignored by Yerevan. Furthermore, the level of hatred and
anti-Israeli and anti-Jewish sentiment in the Armenian social media
segment has increased significantly recently, especially since the
beginning of the Gaza conflict.
Armenia's only synagogue has been the target of three arson
attacks since September 2023. Behind the last two arson cases
stands the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia
(ASALA), a recognized terrorist organization, which has threatened
to attack rabbis and Israelis around the world. At the same time,
local security services did nothing to protect the synagogue, with
authorities claiming that ASALA no longer existed because it had
allegedly been disbanded.
Another barbaric attack on a synagogue in Yerevan was carried
out by this organization on October 4. Armenian terrorists said
that "even more daring operations are coming soon."
"Jews are sworn enemies of the Armenian state and the Armenian
people. This is a warning: our successful operation on October 3 in
Yerevan is only the beginning. Every rabbi will be on our radar,"
said the message.
The latest attempt to set fire to the synagogue was carried out
by some unidentified persons who arrived in Armenia from Russia and
left the country on the same day. No evidence was provided and no
attempt was made to catch the perpetrators, probably because ASALA
leaders who fought against Israel in Lebanon in the 1980s alongside
Palestinian terrorists are considered Armenian national heroes.
Anti-Semitism in Armenia is not limited to this. Vladimir
Poghosyan, a former adviser to the chief of staff of Armenia's
armed forces and assistant to the former chief national security
adviser to the Armenian president, has expressed anti-Semitic
views, saying he would support Hamas and Hezbollah in persecuting
Jews. Poghosyan, a well-known "national security expert" in
Armenia, said that he denies the Holocaust and added that Jews are
destructive elements who have no right to stay on this Earth.
Earlier this year, Arkady Karapetyan, the so-called "first
commander of the defense forces" of the former Armenian separatist
regime in Karabakh, stated that Israel allegedly tested its weapons
on Karabakh Armenians "by the hands of Azerbaijan". Many Armenian
media outlets, both inside and outside Armenia, support this
viewpoint. The English-language 'Armenian Weekly' claimed that Baku
and Tel Aviv are "working together" on the so-called "ethnic
cleansing" of Armenians in Karabakh.
This anti-Semitic environment that has developed in Armenia over
the past year has been mentioned by Israel's Ministry of Diaspora
Affairs and Combating Anti-Semitism in its official reports, with
the latest one published on September 25, 2023.
In its document, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs indicated that
Armenians continue to use the Holocaust theme for propaganda
purposes, comparing the mass murder of Jews during World War II to
"the situation in Karabakh." Images of the liberation of Jewish
prisoners from the Dachau concentration camp in 1945 are used in an
attempt to draw comparisons between the lives of Jews during the
Holocaust and the lives of Armenians in Karabakh. According to the
document, "Armenian social media segment continue to accuse Israel
and Jews of supporting Azerbaijan, while using anti-Semitic
motives."
Earlier that month, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs noted that
when the prominent Jewish organization Rabbinical Center in Europe
asked Armenian officials to stop using the Holocaust for propaganda
purposes, "there was a noticeable increase in anti-Semitic rhetoric
in Armenia's social media, which included calls for violent actions
against Jews."
These are just a few examples of Armenian anti-Semitism over the
past year. Many more cases have been documented by various
professional media outlets, Israeli government agencies and think
tanks such as the Institute for the Study of Global Anti-Semitism
and Policy and the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies.
According to the Index of Anti-Semitism published by the
Anti-Defamation League in May 2014, more than half (58 percent) of
the adult population in Armenia had some form of anti-Semitic
stereotypes. Meanwhile, 72 percent of respondents were certain or
did not rule out that Jews have too much power in the business
world; 68 percent believed that Jews have too much power in
international financial markets; and the traditional accusations
that Jews "control the U.S." and "control global affairs too much"
were shared by more than half of respondents nationwide, while
nearly 40 percent believed that "Jews are responsible for most of
the world's wars."
According to a 2016 survey on anti-Semitism conducted in 18
European countries by the U.S.-based Pew Research Center, 32
percent of Armenian respondents would not be willing to accept Jews
as fellow citizens - the highest percentage of any country studied
in the survey. Only 18 percent of Armenian respondents were willing
to accept Jews as members of their family.
Armenia has maintained hostile feelings toward other nations for
decades, which is expressed not only in Turkophobia and
Azerbaijanophobia, but also in the manifestation of anti-Semitic
sentiments.
Despite the fact that a quarter of the XXI century has already
passed, and the world community has begun to respect differences
and take into account each other's points of view, neo-Nazi and
anti-Semitic tendencies, which have historical roots, still persist
in the mono-ethnic country of Armenia. As a result, Armenia today
stands out in the world as the country with the highest number of
anti-Semitic appeals.
