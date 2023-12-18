Kids Art Contest Held At Dhaka Regency

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Dhaka: Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort organised a children's art competition on December 14 as part of its efforts to celebrate the victory month December. The event aimed at instilling patriotism in children and encourage them to develop their latent talents, said a release.
This year Dhaka Regency held the competition at its Celebration Hall on the 14th floor. Over 200 contestants between the ages of 5-12 participated in the competition into two groups.
The children, regardless of their age, demonstrated their artistic skills and expressions to showcase how what liberation war or the Victory Day means to them.
Dhaka Regency's Executive Director Shahid Hamid, Director-Sales and Marketing Mahmud Hassan and Asst Manager, PR and Communication Era handed over prizes to the winners of the contest.
