Migrant vessel sinks off Libya murdering 61 people

(MENAFN) In a devastating incident, a migrant boat carrying approximately 86 people, including women and children, sank off the coast of Libya, resulting in the tragic death of 61 individuals, as reported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Saturday. The vessel departed from the Libyan city of Zwara, and survivors revealed that the high waves proved fatal for a significant number of migrants. Most of the victims hailed from Nigeria, Gambia, and other African nations. This heartbreaking event underscores the continued peril faced by migrants attempting dangerous sea voyages in the hope of reaching Europe via Italy.



The central Mediterranean migrant route, known for its dangers, has claimed the lives of more than 2,250 people this year alone, according to Flavio Di Giacomo, an official from the IOM. The latest shipwreck adds to the alarming statistics, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced efforts to prevent further loss of life at sea. The survivors of this incident, numbering 25, were rescued and transferred to a Libyan detention center, where they received medical support from the IOM team.



The tragic event amplifies the ongoing migrant crisis in the region, with Libya and Tunisia serving as principal departure points for individuals risking perilous journeys. The Mediterranean route remains a perilous passage, as demonstrated by the sinking of the Adriana, a fishing boat carrying 750 people, off southwest Greece in June. Italy has seen a significant influx of migrants, with over 153,000 arrivals from Tunisia and Libya in the current year, according to the United Nations refugee agency. The incident highlights the urgent need for collaborative international efforts to address the root causes of migration and implement measures to ensure the safety of those seeking refuge.





