III CIS Games In Ganja To Further Humanitarian Cooperation - Azerbaijani PM

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The III Games of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries in Azerbaijan's Ganja will further strengthen and enhance humanitarian cooperation within the CIS, the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS in Moscow, Trend reports.

