Global Surgical Table Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis 2024-2030: General Surgical And Specialty Surgical Tables

In 2023, the global surgical table market reached a value of over $1.7 billion. Forecasts indicate a gradual increase over the forecast period, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2%, reaching a projected value of $2.2 billion.

Over the past decade, there has been a steady increase in the global number of integrated operating rooms (ORs). The sustained interest in hybrid ORs is projected to continue driving momentum in the market for image-guided surgery (IGS) tables. While traditional integration supports the sales of general surgical tables, the adoption of hybrid ORs is expected to provide a significant boost to the IGS table market.

Global Surgical Table Market Share Insights:

In 2023, Getinge emerged as the leader in the surgical table market with the ALPHAMAQUETT series. This includes ALPHAMAXXT and ALPHASTAR PROT general surgical tables, known for advanced articulation and unique X-ray capabilities. Additionally, Getinge offered the MAGNUST table system designed for hybrid rooms and the YUNO OTNT table tailored for orthopedic and neurosurgery.

STERIS claimed the second position in the 2023 surgical table market, presenting a diverse range of surgical tables across different segments. The Amsco 3085T general surgical table by STERIS stood out for its versatility in accommodating various procedures. STERIS also provided orthopedic fracture tables and specialized image-guided surgery (IGS) tables, including the STERIS OT 1000 and SurgiGraphic series.

Baxter, following its acquisition of Hillrom, secured the third spot with a varied portfolio of fixed and mobile surgical tables. The TS 7000dV, introduced in collaboration with Intuitive Surgical, was highlighted as the world's only fully integrated robotic table, showcasing innovation in the field.

This extensive medical market research involved the analysis of over 15 surgical table companies spanning 7 continents. Utilizing a comprehensive methodology, the report examined market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and generated precise forecasts. The complete report suite on the global market for surgical tables encompasses both general surgical and specialty surgical tables, including those designed for orthopedic, spine, neurosurgical, and image-guided procedures.

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID19 Impact

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

General Surgical Table Market Specialty Surgical Table Market

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

Base Year: 2023

Forecast: 2024-2030

Historical Data: 2020-2023

Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices. Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

Getinge

STERIS

Baxter

Skytron

Mizuho OSI

Stryker

OPT SurgiSystems Merivaara

