Ankara Hosts Grand Concert By Kremerata Baltica And Baku Chamber Orchestra

A grandiose concert of Kremerata Baltika and Baku Chamber
Orchestra was held in Ankara, says the organiser of the evening,
head of Premier LTD Nazaket Qasimova, Azernews reports.
The project was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the
Republic of Turkiye and the 50th anniversary of one of the oldest
musical foundations of Turkiye - Sevda Cenab And Muzik Vakfi.
The programme of the jubilee concert included works of different
styles and national colours performed by two different ensembles:
the Baku Chamber Orchestra and soloists from Kremerata Baltika.
The evening was opened by guests from Lithuania. This ensemble
of 10 musicians is the Lithuanian part of the renowned Kremerata
Baltika orchestra (including musicians from Latvia, Lithuania, and
Estonia), continuing the best traditions of the world-famous
ensemble laid down by its organiser and artistic director, Maestro
Gidon Kremer.
The programme included a work by the famous Turkish composer and
pianist Fazil Say, which is not often performed in the author's
homeland. It was a tribute and a kind of musical offering for the
anniversary celebration. The listeners could appreciate the skills
of the leader of the ensemble, the famous violinist Geraldas Bidva,
who soloed in Astor Piazzola's favourite piece "Four Seasons in
Buenos Aires".
The Baku Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Fuad Ibrahimov, the
Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan and Principal Conductor of the
Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli,
gave the audience bright emotions. The talented Azerbaijani
conductor is well known in Turkey, but this was the first time his
chamber orchestra performed in Ankara. Established in 2011, the
ensemble has performed with renowned musicians such as Gidon Kremer
and Dmitri Sitkovetsky at many international festivals and concerts
around the world.
The Baku Chamber Orchestra has included in its programme
well-known works by the coryphaei of Azerbaijani music. The
Symphony in Memory of Nizami by Fikret Amirov was performed with
inspiration. The audience received with great delight the
performance of two "Dances" from Gar Garayev's ballet "Path of
Thunder".
Fuad Ibragimov has a long-standing creative friendship with the
musicians of Kremerata Baltika and Maestro Gidon Kremer himself. He
often appears as a guest conductor with the renowned orchestra at
international festivals and concerts.
The joint performance of the two orchestras was therefore a
natural continuation of their creative partnership. They performed
Nino Rota's Concerto for Strings, demonstrating a high level of
orchestral style.
The apotheosis of this musical feast was the well-known and
well-loved Turkish piece "March of the Decade," performed by the
joint orchestra, which was sung by the audience and met with
endless applause.
The audience was mesmerised by the performances of the two
orchestras, and the concert was a major cultural event. Fuad
Ibrahimov expressed his hope that similar events would be organized
in Azerbaijan as often as possible.
Kremerata Baltika is a renowned European orchestra that was
founded in 1997 by the world-renowned violinist Gidon Kremer. The
orchestra consists of 23 young, talented musicians from Latvia,
Lithuania, and Estonia. Since its performance at the Lockenhause
Festival in Austria in 1997, the orchestra has won the hearts of
audiences around the world, having given over one thousand concerts
in more than 50 countries and 600 cities.
