Fear Of Khan's Popularity Disrupts 'Virtual Power Show', Says Party

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Netblocks, an Internet monitoring organisation, reported a nationwide disruption in social media platforms last night during a“virtual power show” organised by the main opposition Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf.

“Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube,” stated the Internet tracking agency. Netblocks observed that this incident occurred just before a major PTI virtual gathering, which commenced at 9pm.

Former prime minister Imran Khan (pictured) is currently jailed and facing dozens of cases that he claims are politically motivated to keep him out of the election race. The firebrand politician was controversially removed through a vote of confidence after he fell out with the country's powerful military establishment in April last year.

The general elections are scheduled for February 8 next year.

Internet users in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad started experiencing difficulties accessing social media platforms shortly after 8pm. They also voiced concerns about sluggish Internet services.

Taimur Jhagra, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance minister and PTI leader, highlighted the Internet issues coinciding with the online rally. The PTI itself referred to it as an“expected move” and tweeted on X, saying,“This is proof of the fear of the unprecedented popularity of Imran Khan's PTI!”

Despite repeated requests for comment, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) remained silent, according to daily Dawn.

Jibran Nasir, a lawyer and human rights activist, criticised the disruption, stating,“They actually messed with the Internet affecting millions of subscribers and hundreds of thousands of businesses only to oppose PTI's virtual rally. This is beyond madness.”

Activist Usama Khilji also condemned the undermining of“Pakistani citizens' right to access to information and freedom of association.” On May 9, the PTA confirmed the suspension of mobile broadband services across the country on the interior ministry's instructions. Netblocks reported that access to Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube was restricted nationwide on that day following PTI chief Imran Khan's arrest from the Islamabad High Court's premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case. In July, Pakistan was ranked third in the world for imposing Internet restrictions in the first half of 2023. According to a report by Surfshark, a virtual private network company based in Lithuania, an analysis of Internet shutdowns over six months using the Internet Shutdown Tracker revealed that Pakistan was responsible for three out of 42 new restrictions worldwide, all of which were imposed following Imran's arrest.

During that period, access to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube was restricted in the country, and temporary cellular network disruptions were witnessed across Pakistan for several days afterward. The Surfshark report ranked Pakistan behind Iran and India as the countries leading the list of regimes that imposed Internet restrictions during the first half of 2023, with Asia being the focal point of most Internet shutdowns.

