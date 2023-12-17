Amir Offers Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday offered his condolences to the Amir of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the death of the Late Amir of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah in Kuwait.

HH the Amir also offered condolences to Their Highnesses and Excellencies members of the ruling family and ranking officials, asking His Almighty Allah so he may bestow upon the deceased his unlimited mercy and embrace his soul in his vast paradise.

Personal Representative of HH the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Their Excellencies the Sheiks, members of the delegation accompanying HH the Amir, also offered their condolences.

Following that, HH the Amir left the State of Kuwait after offering his condolences.

Earlier Sunday, HH the Amir arrived in the State of Kuwait.