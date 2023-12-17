President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Bengal, Telangana, Rajasthan From Dec 18 To 23

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "President Droupadi Murmu will visit three states -- West Bengal, Telangana and Rajasthan --from December 18 to 23.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement released on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the 69th convocation of IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal on December 18 and will later arrive at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Telangana's Secunderabad December 19, She will grace the centenary celebrations of Hyderabad Public School Society, the statement said President would visit Hyderabad as part of her annual southern sojourn to a Telangana

government statement released on

Wednesday, the police department has been told to make adequate security, traffic and bandobust arrangements Health, Roads and Buildings, municipal, energy and other departments were also directed to make foolproof arrangements as per the“blue book”, it added.“The President will visit Hyderabad on the 18th of this month as part of the annual visit to the city. She will be in Hyderabad for five days and leave on the 23rd of this month,” the Telangana government

statement said Murmu will visit the handloom and spinning unit as well as theme pavilion of the ministry of textiles at pochampally in Telangana on December 20. She will also interact with weavers during her visit, the statement added December 20, she will also attend the golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust in Secunderabad Rashtrapati Nilayam, the President will inaugurate various projects on December 21 December 22, President Droupadi Murmu will host an 'At Home reception' at Rashtrapati Nilayam for dignitaries, including leading citizens of the state and academics, etc.

“On December 23, the President will witness the live firing exercise at Pokhran, Rajasthan,” the statement said the annual southern sojourn, the President stays at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in

Hyderabad, one of the Presidential Retreats. The location of 'The Retreat Building' in Shimla and the 'Rashtrapati Nilayam' in Hyderabad are indicative of the integrative role of the Office of the President of India in our country.



