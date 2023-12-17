HBKU's College Of Public Policy Completes Executive Course On Strategic Foresight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) College of Public Policy (CPP) proudly announces the successful completion of its executive course on strategic foresight, a pivotal component of the research project Managing Social Transformation in Qatar.

The course was organized by Dr. Anis Ben Brik, the project's lead principal investigator, and witnessed the participation of 42 State of Qatar government officials, marking a significant stride in the CPP's commitment to capacity building among policymakers. Participants were provided with an immersive experience into the world of strategic foresight, a critical tool for navigating today's dynamic global landscape.

In doing so, the course represents a landmark achievement in the CPP's efforts to equip Qatar's policymakers with the skills and tools necessary to steer the country towards a prosperous future.

Throughout the course, attendees engaged in a rigorous exploration of strategic foresight principles, gaining profound insights into the dynamics of global trends and scenarios. They were also provided with a comprehensive analysis of various domains including demographics, technological advancements, environmental changes, and the evolving political economy. A key focus of the course concerned practical applications of foresight methodologies. Participants actively engaged in horizon scanning, causal layered analysis, and employed tools such as the Futures Wheel and strategic issue analysis to dissect and understand potential future scenarios. This hands-on approach was instrumental in refining their ability to anticipate and respond to complex future challenges.