US citizen gets sentenced to prison for working with Russian businessman

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, former FBI counterintelligence bureau chief for New York, Charles McGonigal, has been sentenced to 50 months in prison by a United States judge. The sentencing, handed down by United States District Court for the Southern District of New York Judge Jennifer Rearden, stems from McGonigal's involvement in activities with sanctioned Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, which were deemed to have serious national security implications.



Judge Rearden emphasized that McGonigal "repeatedly flouted and manipulated the sanctions regimes vital" to national security, stating that the gravity of his actions warranted a substantial custodial sentence. However, she acknowledged that his crimes did not entirely negate the contributions he made during his 22-year career with the FBI.



McGonigal had pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to violate United States sanctions and money laundering in August, resulting in a reduction of his potential prison time by three-quarters. After retiring from the FBI in 2018, he engaged with Deripaska, orchestrating a monthly retainer to a New York law firm. The ostensible purpose was to aid Deripaska in removing United States sanctions imposed earlier that year, with a significant portion of the payment designated for McGonigal himself. In 2021, Deripaska further enlisted McGonigal to investigate a business rival, Vladimir Potanin.



Prior to the sentencing, McGonigal delivered an emotional plea to the judge, requesting "a second chance" and expressing deep remorse for his actions. He acknowledged the mental, emotional, and physical toll he experienced, along with the shame associated with embarrassing himself and the FBI.



This sentencing underscores the legal repercussions of individuals violating sanctions and engaging in activities that compromise national security, prompting discussions about the ethical conduct expected from individuals with a background in law enforcement and intelligence agencies.



