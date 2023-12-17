3 Terrorists Held For Attacking Cop In J&K’S Srinagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 17 (IANS) J&K police has arrested 3 terrorists for attack on a local policeman in Srinagar district.

On December 9, terrorists had fired at a selection grade constable, Mohammad Hafiz Chak near Hamdania Colony of Bemina area in Srinagar district.

The injured police constable is under treatment in army's base hospital in Srinagar.

Police had registered an FIR in Bemina police station and started investigation into the attack on the policeman.

“During investigation based on technical and corroborative evidence, some suspected were picked up.

“On sustained questioning three suspects confessed the crime. These include Imtiyaz Ahmad Khanday, Danish Ahmad Malla and Mehnan Khan.

“They have been arrested and the weapon of offence and arms & ammunition including 2 pistols, 4 magazines and 65 bullets have been recovered on the disclosure of the accused persons.

“The accused further disclosed that they were in touch with one Pak-based handler Hamza Burhan who along with them hatched a conspiracy to target a police personnel in Srinagar city.

“Later Danish and Imtiyaz identified a target and executed their plan on December 9, 2023.

“Arms and ammunition for this attack were illegally trafficked from across the border,” police said.

