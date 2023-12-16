Netherlands Lifts Its Objection To Bulgaria Joining EU's Schengen Zone

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Netherlands has agreed to Bulgaria joining Europe's
passport-free Schengen zone, the Dutch justice ministry said on
Friday, ending its long-held opposition to the move, Azernews reports.
The Netherlands previously opposed granting access to the
eastern European country, citing concerns over corruption and
migration. But the ministry said Bulgaria now meets the conditions
to join Schengen.
Austria still opposes Bulgaria joining the world's largest
passport-free area, though it said on Monday it was willing to give
some ground by allowing plane travel in exchange for tighter
security at the EU's external border.
