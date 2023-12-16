India, Saudi Arabia Team Up To Boost Digitisation & Electronics Manufacturing

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 16 (KNN)

The Cabinet approved a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed on 18th August, 2023 between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Communications and information Technology of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia on cooperation in the field of Digitization and Electronic Manufacturing, on Friday.

The Memorandum of Cooperation intends to strengthen collaboration in the field of Digitization, Electronic Manufacturing, e-Governance, smart infrastructure, e-Health and e-Education, promote partnership in research in digital innovation.

This MoC would establish a framework for cooperation in the area of digitization and electronic manufacturing and establish partnerships between India and Saudi Arabia.

It aims to promote ways of innovative training and development through e-Teaching, e-learning and exchange programs in the digitization and electronics manufacturing and to develop joint training programs for capacity building and access to highly skilled Information and Communication Technologies professionals.

It also has an objective to strengthen MSME and start-up ecosystem by sharing information on business accelerators, venture capital and incubators of technology start-ups which would indirectly generate employment opportunities for both parties.

The collaboration activities under this MoC will promote cooperation in the area of Digitization and Electronic Manufacturing which are integral to the envisaged objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

(KNN Bureau)