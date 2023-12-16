‘Halla Macha’ From ‘Dry Day’ Is Drenched In Festive Colours Of Holi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) The first song from the upcoming streaming film 'Dry Day', titled 'Halla Macha' was unveiled on Saturday.

The song is an upbeat Holi anthem, and has been crooned by Dev Negi and Akasa Singh, who set the tone with their powerful vocals. The music has been composed by Javed-Mohsin with lyrics penned by Danish Sabri.

The song is drenched in the vibrant colours of Holi, and features a palpable chemistry between its lead pair of Jitendra Kumar and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The track consists of desi beats and up tempo programming.

The film is directed by Saurabh Shukla and also stars Annu Kapoor.

Produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures in association with Amazon Studios, 'Dry Day' will dorp on Prime Video on December 22 in Hindi along with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

--IANS

aa/dan