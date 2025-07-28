WWE: How Rock Can Return To Action At Summerslam And Set Stage For Wrestlemania

Rumors of The Rock's WWE return are intensifying, especially with SummerSlam approaching and the Bloodline storyline needing a boost. While reports suggest his return is unlikely, the potential for a Rock-Reigns feud remains a hot topic.

The Rock's potential return to WWE programming is generating buzz, especially as Roman Reigns reenters action, John Cena and Cody Rhodes gear up for their matches, and the main-event scene looks in need of fresh energy following Seth Rollins' injury-timed just ahead of SummerSlam.

Rock in Bloodline Storyline

A popular idea gaining attention, even beyond typical wrestling rumour circles, is bringing The Rock back into a storyline centered on Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. However, a recent report from Bodyslam (credited by Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats) states that The Rock is unlikely to return around SummerSlam or anytime soon. Despite such denials, wrestling fans know how promotions sometimes seed rumours to influence fan expectations, so the timing and detail of this report feel particularly noteworthy.

"Taking Souls"

Fans are still eager for The Rock's comeback, especially after his no-show at WrestleMania, where Travis Scott unexpectedly replaced him in the main event angle-an unpopular move. The narrative potential for The Rock's return remains strong, especially considering unresolved storyline threads like the“taking souls” angle. This could naturally lead to interactions with Cody Rhodes, who is believed to be heading towards a hiatus, making it easier to close that chapter.

There's also creative intrigue in having Rhodes turn into a corporate heel, potentially overcoming Cena and representing the corporate entity of Team TKO and WWE's board when The Rock isn't appearing regularly. The Rock's character has flexibility to disrupt old storylines, break the fourth wall, and pivot the narrative, much like his controversial Raw debut on Netflix that disrupted previously built storyline momentum.

Among the ideas resonating well with fans is a Rock-Reigns storyline that could get the green light without detracting from Rhodes' ongoing ascent, which was a stumbling block last time WWE attempted to pursue it. This time, the path seems clearer and more supportive.

Rock to Interfere at SummerSlam?

At SummerSlam, Roman Reigns is expected to team up with Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag-team match. Though this may sound underwhelming, it sets a perfect stage for Bloodline-related storytelling. A potential scenario involves The Rock interfering in the tag match, causing Reigns to lose or making a dramatic appearance afterwards for a tense staredown, laying the groundwork for a slow-burn feud leading to WrestleMania.

This approach avoids blindsiding fans with a sudden match announcement right before WrestleMania and keeps the top title pictures intact. Importantly, it reconnects fans with the Bloodline saga, a storyline that reached its peak with long-term, well-developed storytelling but has since lost some of its shine.

Future of Bloodline

Incorporating The Rock as a corporate figure back into the Bloodline drama while leveraging Jey Uso's popularity and elevating someone like Jacob Fatu creates compelling TV. This storyline would satisfy both casual viewers, who adore The Rock, and hardcore fans familiar with the nuances of his recent WWE involvement.

If successful, this foundation laid at SummerSlam could subsequently open doors to expand the Rhodes“soul” and corporate TKO storyline. For now, focusing on establishing the Rock-Reigns dynamic at SummerSlam is the most widely supported and logical route.

Ultimately, a Rock-Reigns saga intertwined with Bloodline family drama feels overdue. The timing is ripe, and this narrative direction offers widespread appeal while respecting ongoing storylines-a fitting way to welcome The Rock back into WWE's spotlight.