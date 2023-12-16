Speaker Of Milli Majlis Meets ISESCO Director General

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Director
General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural
Organisation (ISESCO) Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik within the
framework of her official visit to Morocco, Azernews reports.
In the course of the meeting, the sides noted Azerbaijan's
constant efforts to strengthen solidarity and mutual respect
between Muslim countries, successful cooperation within the
framework of the "Baku Process", highly appreciated the
Organization's performance as the main partner of the World Forums
of Intercultural Dialogue held in our country on the initiative of
President Ilham Aliyev.
Speaker of Milli Majlis said Azerbaijan is interested in
continuing cooperation with ISESCO in such spheres as education,
preservation and restoration of cultural heritage. Confidence was
expressed in further expansion of cooperation with the start of
activity of the organisation's Regional Office in Baku.
The ISESCO Director General said the organisation headed by him
is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan, and noted
that the action plan signed with Azerbaijan will contribute to
further deepening of cooperation. He also highly valued the work of
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the sphere of education, science
and culture in the Islamic world.
Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik congratulated Azerbaijan on holding
the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) next year, as well
as on declaring the city of Shusha "Cultural Capital of the Islamic
World" for 2024.
Other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the
meeting.
